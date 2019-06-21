Thane Crime: Four found placing bets on South Africa vs New Zealand match
Officials of the Central Crime Unit (CCU) of Thane Crime Branch arrested all the accused after receiving a tip-off
Thane: Police on Friday arrested four persons for allegedly betting on cricket matches during the ongoing ICC World Cup in England and Wales. Officials of the Central Crime Unit (CCU) of Thane Crime Branch arrested all the accused after receiving a tip-off. The police raided a residential locality in Kalyan on Wednesday night
According to the police, the four accused were caught red-handed while placing bets on the match played between South Africa and New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The accused were identified as Jitu Manglani, 35, Pradip Rohera, 40, Manish Chetwani, 36, and Dileep Mishra, 38.
Senior inspector (CCU) Anil Honrao said that during the raid they seized accessories used for betting like mobile phones and routers.
Another person, Sonu Chawla, who operates an illegal cricket website, has also been booked in the case, but not arrested yet, the police officer said. Besides the five, more people may be involved in the betting network, he added.
