Thane Crime: Four found placing bets on South Africa vs New Zealand match

crime

Officials of the Central Crime Unit (CCU) of Thane Crime Branch arrested all the accused after receiving a tip-off

Representational Image

Thane: Police on Friday arrested four persons for allegedly betting on cricket matches during the ongoing ICC World Cup in England and Wales. Officials of the Central Crime Unit (CCU) of Thane Crime Branch arrested all the accused after receiving a tip-off. The police raided a residential locality in Kalyan on Wednesday night

According to the police, the four accused were caught red-handed while placing bets on the match played between South Africa and New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The accused were identified as Jitu Manglani, 35, Pradip Rohera, 40, Manish Chetwani, 36, and Dileep Mishra, 38.

Also Read: Three bookies held for running bets on World Cup match in Malad

Senior inspector (CCU) Anil Honrao said that during the raid they seized accessories used for betting like mobile phones and routers.

Another person, Sonu Chawla, who operates an illegal cricket website, has also been booked in the case, but not arrested yet, the police officer said. Besides the five, more people may be involved in the betting network, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Two men arrested for running betting racket on cricket World Cup in Delhi



Top News Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates