Thane Crime: Four held for stealing bottles, Rs 1 lakh from liquor shop

Thane's Kasarvadavali cops have arrested four people who allegedly broke into a liquor shop and fled with liquor bottles and cash around Rs 1 lakh. With the entire Thane under lockdown till July 12, the accused were planning to sell the alcohol in the black market.

According to cops, a group of five broke the shutter of the 'Anmol wine shop' which comes under the Kasarvadavli police station jurisdiction, Thane between June 21 and June 22.

"After the owner lodged a complaint, we went through the CCTV footages from the nearby area and shared images of the suspects across various police stations and among our sources. On July 3, based on credible information, we caught four of them from Bhiwandi city," said senior inspector Kishor Khairnar, Kasarvadavli police station.

"The accused have been identified as Kalam Ansari (36), Sartaj Malik (27), Salman Pathan (27) and Sameer Shaikh (21). We also managed to seize R8,000 cash, stolen liquor bottles and a pickup truck from them and the search for their fifth partner is underway," he added. During the interrogation, it was revealed that all four accused are repeat offenders who have been arrested for similar offences.

All four accused have been arrested under Sections 380 (Theft in dwelling house), 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) and 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) of IPC.

