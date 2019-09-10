Thane Crime: Man arrested with fake notes worth Rs 60,000 in Kopri

The Mumbai Crime branch unit V arrested a man for possessing fake notes worth Rs 60,000 in Kopri. The Crime Branch received a tip-off about two men possessing fake 100 denomination Indian currency notes trying to sell it near Anand Cinema in Kopri in Thane. On August 29, the crime branch formed a team and laid a trap to nab the accused. "We recovered Rs 60,000 fake notes of Rs 100 denomination. He was arrested on August 31 and while in police custody he confessed the name of his accomplice who provided these notes to him. Following which we immediately arrested him as well," informed a police official from the Crime Branch Unit V Wagle Estate.

The accused identified as Anbalagan Ganesan Murthuwar (28) along with his accomplice Mari Kashi Mani were involved in this fake currency racket. During the arrest, the police also found a laser colour printer, an Apple laptop, black and white printer, papers with watermark of Mahatma Gandhi, green radium strips with Reserve Bank of India logo lamination machine and blank papers. It was revealed during the investigation that Mari Kashi Mani used to work in a printing press as a graphic designer and had visited China to attend a workshop on designing.

"He has used that knowledge to prepare Rs 100 denomination fake notes. We have been advised by the Police commissioner to ensure that within our jurisdiction there should not be any manufacturing or circulation of fake notes. This is the reason the Wagle Unit started keeping an eye out for such instances," added a Police Official from Wagle Estate, Crime Branch Unit. The duo has been booked under sections 489 (A) (B) (C) (D) and 34 of the IPC for counterfeiting notes.

