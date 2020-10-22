Thane crime: Man booked for abetment year after partner killed self

A case of abetment of suicide have been registered against a man over a year after his 19-year-old partner allegedly ended her life in Thane, a police official said.

The woman, a resident of Ambernath township here, allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house on July 19, 2019, added the official from Badlapur police station.

As per a complaint lodged by her father on Tuesday, the doctor who conducted the postmortem informed him that the deceased was pregnant, he said.

The complainant also mentioned that few days after her daughter's death, he checked her mobile phone and found some messages exchanged with the accused before the suicide in which the woman purportedly mentioned about their affair.

One of the messages from the woman read, "from today onwards I am removing all your worries", the official said quoting the complaint.

A photograph of the accused was also found in the mobile phone.

As per the complainant, the accused came to their house for Christmas in 2018 and later discontinued his relationship with his daughter following which she allegedly committed suicide out of depression, the official said.

Based the complaint, police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) on Tuesday night, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that the probe is on.

