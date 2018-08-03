Thane Crime: Man gets 7 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

crime

Special POCSO court judge P P Jadhav recently convicted the accused known as Shabbir Mulani and also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on him for committing the crime back in 2015

Representational Pic

A 28-year-old man from Mumbra in the district has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court here for raping a minor in 2015. Special POCSO court judge P P Jadhav recently convicted Shabbir Mulani and also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on him.

The accused person was found guilty under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 312 (causing miscarriage), and also under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused is a contractor in the business of making imitation jewellery and used to give the contract of making jewellery to women in the locality. Prosecutor Vivek G Kadu, who appeared for the prosecution, told the court that the victim who resided in the vicinity used to collect material from Mulani's unit for the assembly of jewellery.

On May 20, 2015 the accused called the victim, who was 17 years old then, to his unit for packing the jewellery. When she came, he sexually assaulted her, the prosecution said. Two months later, the victim was admitted to a hospital due to some health issues. During her check-up, doctors found her to be two months pregnant.

When Mulani got to know about it, he reached the hospital and forced her to take pregnancy termination pills. As a result, the victim suffered a miscarriage. Till that time, the victim had not disclosed about the sexual assault as the accused had given threats to her, the prosecution told the court. She later told her ordeal to her family members, following which a complaint was lodged against Mulani and further action was taken.

Also Read: Mumbai: Cop rescues girl raped by dad, ignored by mother

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever