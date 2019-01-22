Thane Crime: Man gets 7 years rigorous imprisonment for robbery

crime

The two accused robbed the victim of his valuables at knife-point, beat him up and later threw him out of the car near Saket area in Thane.

Thane: A Thane court has awarded seven years' rigorous imprisonment to a 36-year-old man for robbing a person and injuring him. Additional Sessions Judge R N Ambatkar pronounced the punishment last week after convicting the accused, Shaukat Ali Abdulsalam Shaikh, under Indian Penal Code Sections 392 (robbery) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him. Another accused, Mohammad Mehtabali Mohammad Sharafali Khan, has been absconding since the registration of offence in the case in 2009. According to the prosecution, the victim, Rakesh Kanawade, a resident of Savarkar Nagar in Thane city, was waiting near the Golden Dyes Naka to go home on September 14, 2009 when a car stopped there and its driver offered him lift towards Cadbury Junction. While one of the accused sat with the victim, the other one drove the car towards the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

The two accused then robbed Kanawade of his valuables at knife-point. They also beat up the victim and later threw him out of the car near Saket area in Thane. The victim, who received injuries in the incident, lodged a police complaint the next day following which Shaukat Ali, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested.

Judge Ambatkar observed that the accused used dangerous weapons committed the offence with proper planning and caused injury to the victim. Ali was earlier also held guilty under IPC Section 397 by a court in the neighbouring Raigad district, he noted. "This shows that the accused repeatedly committed the offence of robbery," the judge said while pronouncing the punishment.

