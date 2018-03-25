Thane Crime: Man held for raping teen on her birthday and impregnating her

The accused was identified as Lavkush Mourya, 22, who worked in a dyeing company in the powerloom town

Thane: A man from Bhiwandi town in the district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl and impregnating her, police said.

The accused was identified as Lavkush Mourya, 22, who worked in a dyeing company in the powerloom town. "The accused and the girl's father worked in the same company. On December 11, which was the victim's birthday, the accused sexually assaulted her and thereafter committed the same crime on several occasions on his company's premises," senior inspector S D Jadhav of Narpoli police station said.

He threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed about to anyone. The parents of the girl, who is now two months pregnant, lodged a complaint with the police yesterday, police said.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of

Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is on.

