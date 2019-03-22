Thane Crime: Man held for selling assembled TV sets with fake logos

Published: Mar 22, 2019, 16:54 IST | PTI

Police nabbed Ashok Walmik Singh (40), owner of an electronic store in Kalher area of Bhiwandi town in Thane

Thane: An electronics shop owner has been arrested for allegedly assembling television sets and passing them off as products of reputed brands by using fabricated logos, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Ashok Walmik Singh (40), owner of an electronic store in Kalher area of Bhiwandi town in Thane, said Senior Inspector Jairaj Ranaware of the Thane police's Crime Branch.

"He was selling these televisions in a price range of Rs 19000-25000. We have seized 60 such TV sets and spares worth Rs 5.5 lakh as well as 275 illegally fabricated logos," he said.

A case has been registered at Narpoli police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indian Copyright Act and Trade Marks Act, Ranaware added.

