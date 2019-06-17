Thane Crime: Man stabbed wife to death on suspicion of her character

crime

Police said that the accused had allegedly stabbed his wife during an altercation at their house on Sunday

Thane Police on arrested a 25-year-old man from Bhiwandi for allegedly killing his 22-year-old wife over suspicion of her fidelity. Police said that the accused had allegedly stabbed his wife during an altercation at their house on Sunday.

The accused identified as Sabealam Abdul Gafar Ansari killed his wife Nazia and attacked the mother of the deceased when she went to check on her. Immediately, neighbours took Nazia a hospital, where she was declared dead. She had sustained nearly six grievous injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, neighbours of Ansari overpowered him and handed him over to police. Police said that a case of murder has been registered.

In another incident, two brothers have been arrested for allegedly driving a man to suicide as they disapproved of his relationship with their sister in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the accused Chandanprasad Goud and Kundanprasad Goud, both 25, had threatened the victim Appa Patil (21), a resident of Sathe Nagar in Bhiwandi, of dire consequences if he continues his relationship with their sister on June 8.

Hours after he was threatened, Patil allegedly hanged himself with a nylon rope from a tree in Mothawada locality of the town, a police officer said. A case was registered against the Gouds under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother. The brothers were arrested Monday night, the officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)

