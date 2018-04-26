Thane crime: Man throws chilli powder in eyes of a 16-year-old girl

Following the attack, the girl screamed in pain and could not walk further

An unidentified man allegedly threw chilli powder in the eyes of a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday night at around 8.30 pm at Charai in Naupada area in Thane, police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said that the incident happened when the girl was returning home after attending a dance practice session. Police also stated that the motive behind the act was yet to be known.



"In her complaint, the girl said that after attending a dance practice session, she was walking home in Naupada. When she reached Charai, an unidentified man aged around 21 who was following her, suddenly threw chilli powder into her eyes and fled from the spot," she said. The victim screamed in pain and could not walk further following the attack. People on the street helped her and took her to a nearby doctor, who administered first aid, Narkar said. The girl later lodged a complaint at Naupada police station.



The accused has been booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 D (stalking).

Further investigation is on.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates