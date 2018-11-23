Thane Crime: Man who fled with truck transporting eggs arrested

Nov 23, 2018, 14:51 IST | PTI

The incident happened on November 18 and the accused, identified as Sadat, and three others fled with the truck after abducting its driver and his son, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj said

A man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing with a truck transporting over a lakh eggs from Hyderabad in Telangana to Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said Friday.

The incident happened on November 18 and the accused, identified as Sadat, and three others fled with the truck after abducting its driver and his son, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj said.

The two were later dropped off at an isolated place, he said. Sadat was arrested from Mahapoli in Bhiwadi township while efforts were on to nab the other accused, he said.

The eggs, valued at Rs 4.12 lakh, the truck and the car used in the crime have been recovered, he added.

