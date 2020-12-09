Thane Crime: Retired cop booked for forging documents, stealing Rs 21 lakh in cash and gold

A retired police officer from Naupada, Thane was booked for allegedly forging records and misappropriating Rs 20.48 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 97,000 kept in the 'muddemal' (property) room of a station during his posting there.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the accused has been identified as Ganesh Vasaikar, a resident of Vasai. Vasaikar, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), retired from service in May 2018.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is constable Vaishnavi Paranjape, 46. In her complaint, Paranjape stated that, in June 2018, she was on duty at the property room of Naupada station and before her, Vasaikar was posted there.

“During an inspection and audit of the properties at the muddemal room, it was revealed that between June 2007 and May 2018, Vasaikar forged records of properties seized by the police in criminal cases and misappropriated the same for his own gain," she said.

Vasaikar was issued notices three times to give an explanation, but the officer did not respond. On November 18, Vasaikar visited Naupada station and claimed he did not remember anything about forged records and misappropriated property, the police said.

An offence was then registered on December 2 against him under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 471(using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

