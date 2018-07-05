Thane Crime: Suspecting wife's fidelity, man kills her and hangs himself

The couple had got married in 2010. Allegedly the husband killed his wife on the basis of suspicion

Representational Picture

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and committed suicide before recording his last statement on a mobile phone, police said today. The grisly incident took place at Padlein Daighar area of the district late last night.

The deceased were identified as Ajit Pujari and his wife Priyanka Rani (28). In a video which Ajit purportedly shot before hanging himself, he said that he suspected his wife's character.

Before ending his life, he sent the video to the elder sister of his wife. She alerted her father at 4.40 AM. When Priyanka's father rushed to the couple's house, he found the door was open and Priyanka was lying in a pool of blood while Pujari was hanging from the ceiling of another room.

Pujari seemed to have killed his wife by hitting her on the head with a hammer, police said. According to police, Pujari, who worked in a private firm at Mahape, had recently quit his job, while Priyanka worked at a beauty parlor.

The couple had got married in 2010. Priyanka often complained to her father that Pujari had got addicted to alcohol, and he beat her up frequently, suspecting her character, police said. Further probe is on.

