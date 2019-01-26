Thane Crime: Teenager kills 2-year-old relative to take revenge against aunt

crime

The teenager killed the kid, as the latter's mother had shouted at her for her rude behaviour

In a shocking incident of revenge crime coming to light from Thane, where a 16-year-old girl murdered a two-year-old girl in Tulai village of Murbad taluka, Maharashtra. The deceased child was identified as Manishka Jadhav.

According to Mirror Now, the girl who was studying in Class 10, committed the crime to take revenge as a few days ago, when Manishka's mother, her aunt, had shouted at the accused girl for her rude behaviour. As a result, the accused was angry with Manishaka's mother and killed the two-year-old girl in a fit of rage.

However, the alleged crime came to light when the two-year-old girl's father Bhau Jadhav filed a missing person complaint at the Murbad police station after he could not find his child anywhere since last week. Acting on the complaint, the police began an investigation into the matter and found Manishaka's corpse in the neighbour's house.

Further investigations revealed that a 16-year-old girl, who lives in the same neighbourhood, is a relative of the dead girl. And she had killed Manishka in a fit of rage.

Now the minor girl and her family are in police custody. Police sub-divisional officer Rajendra More on January 21, visited the spot and informed the police about further investigation. Acting on the order, investigating officer Ajay Vasare, this incident happened due to a petty incident that led to dire consequences for the innocent child.

