Thane Crime: Thief tries to rob sleeping woman at Mumbra, held

This thief was a master in robbing people of their jewellery while they were asleep, but trying to follow the same modus operandi in Mumbra, he got caught. Just when he was about to steal a pair of earrings, the victim woke up and started screaming for help. Some of the neighbours rushed in and got him arrested.

According to the Mumbra police, the accused has been identified as 39-year-old Jafar Shaikh. During interrogation he revealed that in the last one month, he has committed seven to eight house break-ins and looted gold jewellery from people while they were asleep.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer said, "He targeted a family living at Sham Manjil building in Mumbra. He had conducted a recce of the area and kept an eye on the movement of the family members for over a month. "He decided to execute his plan last Friday when most of them had gone to their native place, apart from a 27-year-old woman and her daughter.

The accused had already taken Rs 1 lakh cash, and before escaping, he tried to remove the victim's earrings, when she suddenly woke up. Even though the accused threatened to kill her daughter, she started screaming for help. Neighbours rushed in and caught him." M Borse, assistant inspector, said, "We have arrested the accused. He has many cases pending against him. We are probing further."

