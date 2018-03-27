Thane Crime: Three persons kill 25-year-old man over love affair, arrested

The body of Rashid Fakir Khan, a resident of Nalpada locality in Thane, was found on Sunday afternoon with police also recovering a PAN card and a woman's photograph from his person

Three persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man as he was in a relationship with the sister of the one of the accused, police saidon Monday.

The body of Rashid Fakir Khan, a resident of Nalpada locality in Thane, was found on Sunday afternoon with police also recovering a PAN card and a woman's photograph from his person, officials said. The woman was traced and it was found that the victim was in love with her but the relationship was opposed by her family, officials said.

"Her brother, and two others, killed Khan. We have registered a case of murder against the three at Chitalsar police station. They have been remanded in police custody till March 31. Investigations are underway," said Sunil Lokhande, Deputy Commissioner of Police. Zone V. Police identified the three accused as Arshad Abdul Hasan Khan (21), Vivek Yadav (22) and Ratanlal Sonuraj Yadav (26).

