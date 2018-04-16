Thane crime: Two caught with 199 gelatin sticks, 100 detonators

An official said that the seized material had markings of a firm, based in Shivajinagar in Pune district

Thane Crime Branch on Sunday arrested two people carrying a large number of gelatin sticks and detonators from Kalyan. Police said that both were arrested from Khoni near Manpada on Taloja Road after a tip-off.

Senior Inspector Sanju John of the Kalyan unit of Thane Crime Branch told PTI that Ashok Tamhane (28) and Samir Dhule (24) were arrested on the basis of a tip-off.

"The two had arrived at the spot around 5:30 pm yesterday on a scooter carrying gunny bags. The police team, along with a sniffer dog, stopped them and found 199 gelatin sticks and 100 detonators from the bags," John said.

The official said that the seized material had markings of a firm, based in Shivajinagar in Pune district, manufacturing slurry, and emulsion explosives.

These explosives, officials said, are used in canal construction, land leveling, mine quarrying and rock blasting. "A case under section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Indian Explosives Act has been registered with Manpada police station," the official said. He said that further investigations, to find out how the duo managed to procure these explosives, were underway.

