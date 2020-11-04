Thane Crime: Woman and father kidnap boyfriend, extort money to finance her marriage with another man; held

A 20-year-old woman from Varanasi and her father, along with five others, were arrested in Thane on Monday for allegedly abducting and assaulting her partner and extorting money from his family to finance her marriage to someone else, police said.

As per a report in The Times of India, Assistant commissioner (Wagle Estate division) Jayant Bajbale said Abhishek Gupta (20) was in a relationship with Nargis Javed. Gupta migrated to Thane few days back, where he took up a job at an IT firm.

The girl's family learnt about their affair and were annoyed as they had already arranged a suitor for her back home. Her father, Mohammad, decided to teach Gupta a lesson and escorted Nargis to Mumbai, where he allegedly hatched a plan to abduct the boy, extort money from the family and use it to finance her marriage, said Bajbale.

Police said Nargis called Gupta on Saturday and told him to meet her at an eatery in Vasai, so he immediately went. "When he reached there, the seven abducted him, took him to Manor, then a flat in Baluch Nagar (Virar) in an SUV, where they assaulted him. They later called his family, demanding Rs 4 lakh," he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news