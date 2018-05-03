Woman found strangled to death in Manpada chawl

Police find body after neighbours complain of a foul smell emanating from the tenement



Representational picture

The Navi Mumbai police have found the body of an unidentified woman in Dombivli. Officers are currently trying to identify the deceased. Manpada Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Kabdule said, "We have found the body of a woman, in her early 20s, from a chawl in Manpada, after residents complained about foul smell emanating from the property. Prima facie, it appears that the woman was strangulated. She was found wearing jeans and a t-shirt."

"The victim was staying with a man in a rented tenement there. Neither the neighbours, not the owner of the place have any information about the two. We have detained the chawl owner. The woman's partner is absconding," Kabdule added. This is not the first such incident. In 2017, the body of a woman in her early 20s was found dumped at an agricultural farm off the Palm Beach Road. The police are yet to solve the case.

