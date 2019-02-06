Thane Crime: Youth escapes from RPF custody in hospital

crime

A youth booked in a theft case by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) escaped from Thane civil hospital while undergoing an age confirmation test, police said Wednesday.

A Thane police official said the youth escaped by jumping off the window of a X-ray room of the hospital while the escort personnel waited outside on Tuesday afternoon.

The youth, who was booked under section 3 of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, was taken to the hospital by the RPF for an ossification test on directions of the juvenile court in Bhiwandi.

A case has been registered by Thane Nagar police under section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC on a complaint of the RPF team, the official said.

