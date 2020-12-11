Thane: Decomposed bodies of woman, 3 children found hanging from tree

The decomposed bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging from a tree at Umbarkhand Pachapur in Bhiwandi Taluka, Thane (rural). Their missing complaints were registered on October 21.

Sources told Mid-day that the woman has been identified as Ranjana Bangari and her children have been identified as two daughters - Darshana (12), Rohini (6), and son Rohit (9).

The incident came to light after the woman’s relative ventured into the jungle as a foul smell was emanating from the area. “Deep inside the jungle, he found four decomposed bodies hanging from a tree,” said a police source.

A police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy in a nearby government hospital.

After learning about the incident, Ranjana's husband Shreepad Bangari attempted suicide. He was rushed to a district hospital in Bhiwandi where he is undergoing treatment.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Padgha police station and the probe is underway.

