Thane: Enraged locals question 'absent' MP, refuse to vote for him

Furious residents of Waghbil and Ghodbunder ambushed the rally of Shiv Sena MP from Thane, Rajan Vichare, and stopped him from proceeding during his campaign for the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday. They claimed he hadn't shown them his face in the past five years whenever they needed him, so now they didn't want to vote for him. The MP was held up for 30 minutes.

People from Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayander have accused Vichare of being merely Thane's MP and inaccessible to them. But now even Thane citizens are against Vichare. On Tuesday evening when Vichare's rally arrived near Waghbil, residents suddenly stopped the tempo on which he was standing. Women even abused him verbally for not working for the locality.

A resident, Baya Ghart said, "I have never seen him coming to our area for any development programme or issues. We had several problems here in Ghodbunder, from water issues to residential issues. Whatever work he claims to have done was actually done by the TMC and not him. He used his funds for toilets and reading rooms, however, our bigger issues of railway connectivity, metro, mangrove destruction and taxes etc are unresolved. We are not going to vote for him."

Vaibhav Jadhav, a resident of Waghbil said, "Recently road work has started just to show for the election. He is not well educated and does not talk politely to people and is least interested in solving problems." Other villagers said that Vichare would not be allowed in the area until he solves their issues.

