Thane: Fire breaks out in cloth factory in Bhiwandi; no casualty

Three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flame. No casualty or injury has been reported so far

Fire breaks out in cloth factory in Bhiwandi

A fire broke out in a cloth factory at Bhiwandi in Thane on Monday morning. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Thane, Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a cloth factory in Bhiwandi. Three fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/lhKqh9Ntg9 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

Latest visuals from Thane: Fire broke out in a cloth factory in Bhiwandi, earlier this morning. Three fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/oWcjCpiLVn — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

