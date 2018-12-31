Thane: Fire breaks out in cloth factory in Bhiwandi; no casualty

Dec 31, 2018, 13:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flame. No casualty or injury has been reported so far

A fire broke out in a cloth factory at Bhiwandi in Thane on Monday morning. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flame. No casualty or injury has been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

