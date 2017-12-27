Thane: 4-year-old goes missing from Ulhasnagar

A 4-year-old boy went missing from the Ulhasnagar town in the district on Tuesday, police said

A 4-year-old boy went missing from the Ulhasnagar town in the district on Tuesday, police said. As per the complaint lodged by the boy's mother, he

was playing outside the house with his elder brother yesterday afternoon.



Representational picture



After some time the elder brother came in, and when she called the boy, he was nowhere to be seen. Police have launched a search.

