Thane horror: 19 cats poisoned to death!

Joshi and her friend had been feeding the cats for the last three years

Around 19 cats died of suspected poisoning in Thane. The complainant, Pooja Dinesh Joshi is a resident of the Hill Garden bungalow society at Tikujiniwadi, Ghodbunder road at Thane. According to Joshi, her family was being harassed because they fed cats inside their bungalow's gate. She has further alleged that it is because of this reason, someone may have killed the cats by giving them poison.

Speaking with mid-day Joshi said, "From last three years I am feeding these cats with my friend Jaya Nandi. It is because of this, that our neighbours harassed us. From July 22 around 19 healthy cats and kittens have died in my bungalow under mysterious circumstances. All displayed the same symptoms before dying – vomiting, weakness, they would stop eating first and within 24 hours they would die. None of them had any existing medical conditions. It is strongly suspected that someone poisoned them. I also found rat poison packet near one of the dead cat."

Rat poison Joshi found near one of the dead cats

Timeline

July 22 to 30: Six kittens died

Aug 10 – One female cat died

Aug 12 – One male cat died

Aug 13 – One female cat died

Aug 15 – One healthy female cat died, FIR registered and two bodies sent for post mortem

Aug 16 – Three cats died

Aug 17 – Six cats died

