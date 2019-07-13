Thane: Kin of deceased BSNL engineer to get Rs 95 lakh from insurer

national

The engineer, Dadahari Chandanshive (45) was killed when his car collided with a truck on April 3, 2015, when he was returning to Kalwa in Thane

The kin of a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited engineer, who was killed in a road accident in 2015,

were on Saturday awarded Rs 95 lakh as per the settlement reached between them and a general insurer at a Lok Adalat in Maharashtra.

The engineer, Dadahari Chandanshive (45) was killed when his car collided with a truck on April 3, 2015, when he was returning to Kalwa in Thane district from Osmanabad. The kin of the deceased demanded of Rs 1.75 crore in their petition filed with the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT). On the other hand, the insurer calculated the dependency to the extent of 3/4th of the total income of the deceased.

The cheque of compensation was handed over to family members in the presence of principal district judge N R Borkar and officials of the insurer. A total of 2000 matters were placed before the Adalat in different categories.

