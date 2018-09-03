Janmasthami theft shocks Thane! Krishna Haveli robbed of Rs 50 lakh

crime

Two unidentified people allegedly broke into the Govardhan Vaishnav Mandir Haveli in Jambhli Naka, Thane, and stole cash, gold and silver worth Rs 50 lakh

Some robbers had the nerve to rob from Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. Two unidentified people allegedly broke into the Govardhan Vaishnav Mandir Haveli in Jambhli Naka, Thane, and stole cash, gold and silver worth Rs 50 lakh. The crime branch and Thane Nagar police have detained three people in the case.

Smart thugs

According to police officers, the incident occurred early morning. When the priest entered the temple on Sunday, he found the door leading to the main idol broken, and the donation box in the space missing. He immediately called the police.

"We received a call around 7 am. The priest and his family stay within the temple premises; however, the robbery was done so smartly that even they didn't realise when it happened. The robbers entered through the back door, and cut the netted steel door. By doing this, they avoided being captured on the CCTV cameras," said Ravikant Malekar, senior police inspector, Thane Nagar police station.

Malekar added, "Before vanishing with the valuables, the thieves had also cut the CCTV wire. Among the stolen goods is cash from the donation box, 1 kg of gold ornaments that had been put on the idol and silver vessels."

Three detained

The crime branch and Thane Nagar police have detained three suspects on the basis of CCTV footage from other places in the area. Their identities have not been revealed yet.

