Thane Municipal Corporation submits detailed project report for Inland waterways project

If the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) authorities get permission, the city will see work start on phase one of the ambitious waterways project by December this year. The project will connect Thane to Vasai, Kalyan and Bhiwandi, providing easy connectivity to commuters. TMC commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is ready and they will meet central government officials this week to seek permission.

The detailed project report of the waterways was started in February this year. The TMC needs Rs 660 crore for the project, which the central government will provide.

The first phase of this inland water transport project will be started from Vasai to Kalyan, a distance of 45 kilometres, with two to three vessels in December, which will gradually increase. The vessels will run on biofuel.

Jaiswal said, "We are looking to use biofuel, which won't lead to pollution. We also have plans to start a vessel manufacturing unit at Palghar. Now, we are taking the help of Goa and Kochi shipping yards, because of which employment will also be created."

According to officials, a repair unit will also be started near Kolshet in Thane. A team of officials has studied traffic problems in the city during peak hours and normal hours, and feels that most of the issues will be solved after starting this project.

