Thane Municipal Corporation to set up free studios for 'Gully Boys'

Thane Municipal Corporation to focus on slum children getting access to singing, dancing and acting

To discover local "Gully Boys" from the by-lanes of the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation has now decided to set up Gully Art Studios at ward level. These studios will give free training in dance, music and acting to slum children below the age of 18.

There are different NGOs working towards providing underprivileged kids with food and education, but none of the municipal corporations have focused on providing access to art and culture to slum children.

Varsha Dixit, TMC's deputy commissioner for Social welfare department, says, "This concept is under the Happiness Index initiative, which has been started by the TMC commissioner. Gully Boy is his concept, and with it, we wanted to give that extra push to underprivileged kids passionate about dancing, singing or any other art form.



Sanjeev Jaiswal

Earlier we didn't have the means to take it further because of several financial issues or guidance problems. We don't just want to teach them these activities, but work hard to ensure that they will reach to competition level. Starting it, however, is a challenge. But once we start, we can change these children's lives."

Gully Boy will start in nine wards of the TMC, at every TMC school, but only for slum children. After school, or during holidays, these children can avail of training in any art form they wish. The welfare department has put forward this concept in front of the standing committee and hopes it will get passed. Later, the TMC will issue tenders, which will be given to any institute, that will prove its capability to handle this programme.

TMC commissioner, Sanjeev Jaiswal, said, "Our team is working hard to make citizens happy. I got this idea after I watched the movie, Gully Boy. The idea of providing a platform to talented children sounded interesting and challenging. Hence, we worked out a proposal that we hope to implement soon."

