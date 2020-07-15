Thane: Nurse recovered from COVID-19 denied entry in flat by neighbours

A male nurse who recovered from COVID-19 was denied entry in his flat in Ghodbunder Road in Thane by his neighbours and was made to wait outside for six hours on Friday. According to the Times of India, the nurse, who hails from Kerala, was only allowed to enter after a staff from the private hospital the nurse works for, sanitised the floor where he has been staying with his five roommates.

The nurse, who stays on the 12th floor of a high-rise, alleged that he was also asked to sign an undertaking that he and his five roommates would vacate the flat within a fortnight. While three of his roommates have been under treatment, two have been under quarantine.

He alleged that his neighbours feared his presence would risk their chance of contracting the virus. "The society members said that my presence could risk infection to others. I was weak after treatment and pleaded with them to let me at least have food and water," the nurse was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the housing society alleged that the six tenants failed to maintain hygiene in the building premise despite being warned multiple times. They also alleged that the men were dropping used masks from their flats and spitting in the society premises. "They were not complying with safety norms even during the pandemic, posing a health risk to others. Neighbours complained that they often dropped used masks from their flats or spat in the society compound. We had given them adequate warnings," a resident was quoted as saying.

