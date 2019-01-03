Thane police arrest dozen men in cases of godown break-ins

crime

Several cases of the break-in at godowns had been reported in Shil-Daighar area over the last two months

Thane: With the arrest of a dozen persons, the Thane police on Thursday claimed to have solved at least five cases of theft at godowns in Shil-Daighar area. Divisional Police Commissioner D S Swami said the arrested persons belonged to two different gangs.

sheets and boxes of cereals. "A police team led by senior inspector Mangesh Sawant cracked these cases by arresting twelve persons in the last two weeks", he said. "The police also seized stolen goods and two tempos worth a total of over Rs 30 lakh and were on the look-out for two more accused", he added.

"Of the arrested men, Amit Jethalal Darda, Maheshbhai Pragjibai Thakkar, Kush Keshavji Gada, Zulfikar Yusuf Shaikh, and Chandrakant Tokharji Chedda allegedly belonged to one

gang. Asif Iqubal Shaikh, Mitesh Anakaprasad Rajbhar, Mohammad Amin Sikandar Shaikh, Prakash Dharmaraj Chowdhary, Vinodkumar Chedilal Jaiswal, Suraj Jabbar Kevat and Shabaan Ali Akhtar Ali Khan were members of another gang," Swami said. Maheshbhai Thakkar and Shabaan Ali Akhtar Ali Khan were "receivers" who allegedly disposed of stolen goods.

Both the gangs first did a recce of the godowns to be targeted and then went to the spot at night in tempos and broke in. Some of the arrested men were also involved in a theft of oil from tankers, Swami said, adding that further probe was on.

