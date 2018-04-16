Thane: Police arrest two people with leopard skin

A case was registered earlier against accused Kismatlal Marabi (30) and Korcha Marabi (25) under the Wildlife Protection Act in Rabodi police station in the city

Thane Crime Branch on Sunday arrested two people were arrested with leopard skin worth around Rs 10 lakh. A senior officer said that both are from Madhya Pradesh.

A case was registered earlier against accused Kismatlal Marabi (30) and Korcha Marabi (25) under the Wildlife Protection Act in Rabodi police station in the city.

DCP (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhi told reporters that local crime branch sleuths had laid a trap near Saket temple in the city on a tip-off that the accused duo was arriving at the spot last afternoon.

Police spotted the Marabis near the temple with a bag which contained a leopard skin and nails. Police are investigating the intended beneficiary of the consignment, said senior crime branch officer Nitin Thakre.

