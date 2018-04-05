Thane police detain minor for raping, impregnating 14-year-old

Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar told that the 17-year-old accused, a resident of Dombivali in Thane repeatedly raped the girl between October, 2017 and February this year

A minor has been detained for allegedly raping a 14-year-old repeatedly and getting her pregnant, police said on Thursday. Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar told PTI that the 17-year-old accused, a resident of Dombivali in Thane, used to visit the girl when her parents and brother were away from home and repeatedly raped her between October, 2017 and February this year.

"She is now two months pregnant. The victim's parents filed a complaint last evening following which the accused was detained," Narkar said.

A case of rape and penetrative sexual assault has been registered at Manpada police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigations were underway, police said.

