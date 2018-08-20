Thane police naik fights clerical goof-up to reclaim his post

national

As he runs from pillar to post, while his wife does odd jobs to help the family survive, Madhalbhawi is wondering if he will ever be able to don the khaki again

Gurupadya Madhalbhawi has been trying to get his job back since 2017. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

It was a tough decade for Police Naik Gurupadya Madhalbhawi; and his woes are continuing, courtesy, a clerical goof-up by the department. After being away from duty since 2003 owing to a mental illness, for which he underwent treatment at JJ Hospital in 2016, the 45-year-old has been trying to get his post back since 2017, but Thane police's admin staff have issued his buckle number to another naik. Rules state that a buckle number can be transferred only if the naik in question dies or is dismissed. As he runs from pillar to post, while his wife does odd jobs to help the family survive, Madhalbhawi is wondering if he will ever be able to don the khaki again.

The dark side

Madhalbhawi joined the Maharashtra Police in 1990. During his tenure, he was felicitated and rewarded for saving the lives of two women and nabbing the accused who'd stabbed them at Ulhasnagar station. However, in 2003, he was posted to Nizampura police station due to a senior's harassment, and he went into depression. "I am a Lingayat Brahmin. My seniors used to torture me and speak derogatory things about by caste. I didn't realise when I slipped into depression; I didn't even know that's what was wrong with me. I would get scared just seeing a police chowky," he said. In 2013, after Madhalbhawi lost his mother, he started treatment, first at an ashram with yoga and meditation. "I was absent due to a health issue, how can they give my buckle number to someone else? I found out about it after I filed an RTI application. I reapplied for my post in 2017; since then, they have held three inquiries against me but found nothing; and yet, I haven't been given my job back."

A tragedy of errors

Ironically, in March, Madhalbhawi got a letter stating he had been suspended, which means, as per records, he was in service till then. When he wrote seeking clarification on the suspension, he received an apology letter from the ACP's office, stating the clerk made a mistake, and that he [Madhabhawi] is not suspended. A senior admin official said, "If any personnel doesn't show up for duty for more than a year, summons is issued to him/her, or a team investigates what the matter is. If s/he is suffering from any disease, the team is supposed to take him/her to a government hospital and take a certificate. But in this case, none of this was done."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates