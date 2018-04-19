Thane police woman booked but not arrested for cheating 21

The constable, Maya Bombe, has been booked but not arrested, and suspended

The Thane police have booked a 35-year-old woman constable attached to the Thane rural police, for allegedly cheating 21 constables and several others, by asking them to invest in a scheme and then not returning the money. The constable, Maya Bombe, has been booked but not arrested, and suspended.

Officials said a case has been filed with the Thane Nagar police. They said the accused approached people from 2015 asking them to invest in a company which gave high returns on investments. The company shut down, but the constable kept taking money, and when people started asking for it back she kept avoiding them. She told few the company was under SEBI watch, as it did not approve of the high returns.

There may be more victims

A case was filed on Sunday under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating. Police are probing further and suspect many more might have been cheated in the case. They are also calculating the amount of money she cheated people of.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates