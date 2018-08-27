Thane railway station staff reunites lost four-year-old with his family

national

The boy, identified as Kuldip Singh, was found by Rajesh Soni, a Thane railway station officer

Kuldip with his father Kalyan Singh (in white), uncle and railway staffers

It was a mixed bag of emotions for a family from Jaipur, who had come to Thane to celebrate Raksha Bandhan - first, terror at losing their four-year-old son, and hours later, the joy of finding him, on Saturday.

The boy, identified as Kuldip Singh, was found by Rajesh Soni, a Thane railway station officer. Soni said, "I was walking around the railway station for checks on Saturday, when around 8.30 pm, I found a boy crying on platform number 5. I asked people whether they had seen his parents, but no one had. I took him along and searched every platform for his parents. Our personnel also made announcements about him. When for almost an hour no one responded, we told the GRP and circulated his pictures on WhatsApp.

"Later, one of the police officers met his father and uncle near Talao Pali. They were brought to the railway office, and we reunited the boy with his family." Kalyan Singh, the father, said, "My sister and her husband recently shifted here for work, and hence, we had come from Jaipur to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. While we were bargaining for a horse ride, someone took our son, who was sitting on a bench nearby.

On finding him missing, my wife's blood pressure fell; so, we (my brother-in-law and I) took her home. For almost four hours, we searched for my boy. Fortunately, a police officer approached me, and I was relieved to know he had been found. The police took us to the station, and we got our child back." The GRP are investigating who brought the child to the station.

