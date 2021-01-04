Thane school students raise Rs 4 lakh for underprivileged children

Students of EuroSchool in Thane recently raised Rs 4 lakh through a crowd funding campaign, to help provide smart devices for online learning to underprivileged children from Marathwada and Vidarbha. The initiative, in association with an NGO – Light of Life Trust, will bring smiles to the faces of over 500 school children who will be given smart tablets through the sum.

The pandemic has brought a new normal for all and for the education sector, it is online learning. But it is impossible without the required smart devices and connectivity which has been a cause of concern for many children coming from underprivileged backgrounds. In these difficult times, many hands have come forward to help those in need. Students from several posh city schools have held similar drives to help underprivileged children. By raising this amount in 30 days, 48 students from EuroSchool have set another example.

"I really wanted to do something for the unprivileged students who can't pay their fees for school, can't afford devices for their online classes etc. Firstly, I created the fundraising page so that people could learn about the initiative and come forward to help. My parents were the first to support me by making a donation. Later, I shared the link on social media with my parents' help. Friends and relatives supported and we were able to raise a small amount," said Giya Iyer from std VI. Yashika Sinesun, a std VII student said, "The poor people of our country are constantly facing harsh circumstances and financial difficulties, especially in this pandemic. With this initiative, I hope that the poor children can get adequate education, which leads to a prosperous life and future." Yashika was also thrilled to be part of the initiative where students from stds V to X participated to raise the funds.

Principal speak

Commenting on the initiative, Jyotsna Mayadas, principal, EuroSchool Thane, said, "This pandemic has created severe stress among large sections of our society, especially underprivileged children, who have been deprived of basic educational needs. The school believes that the benefits of education should reach every section of society. The work that Light of Life Trust has done with our students in this direction is exemplary. We are very proud of our students and their parents who have encouraged them."

