Thane: 73-year-old woman dies on the spot after ST bus runs over her

A 73-year-old woman from Bhayander died on the spot on Sunday after a State Transport (ST) bus ran over her on Ghodbunder Road

Representational picture

Haphazard braking

According to the police, the incident took place around 6.30 am near Tatvadnyan Vidyapeeth, Ghodbunder Road, Thane. The woman, who was travelling in a bus, was about to get off near Kapurbawadi when the driver applied brakes all of a sudden and she fell on the road. An ST bus, which was coming from the opposite direction, ran over her. "The victim, identified as Doteri Fransis Niskita, died on the spot," said a police officer.

Case against driver

Speaking to mid-day, Santosh Kadam, senior official of Regional Disaster Management Cell, said that after the body was handed over to the police, it was sent to Thane Civil Hospital for a post-mortem.

A police officer from Kapurbawadi police station said, "A case has been registered against the driver A U Pawar under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation in the matter is on."

