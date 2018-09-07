Thane: Teen girl jumps off 7th floor after fight with mother over oiling hair

national

The Kapurbawdi police, who are investigating the case, said that they would ask her friends whether she was teased in school for her hairstyle

A 13-year-old girl jumped from the balcony of her seventh floor apartment in Thane Brahmand area after a fight with her mother over oiling her hair and tying it up. The Kapurbawdi police, who are investigating the case, said that they would ask her friends whether she was teased in school for her hairstyle.

According to the police, the deceased girl, Vijaya Bhoir, used to stay with her parents. Around 6.15 am on Thursday morning, while she was getting ready for school, her mother applied excess oil to her hair in order to tie it properly.

Hated oiling her hair

A family member said, "Bhoir hated oiling her hair. She always quarrelled with her mother over it. The same thing happened on Thursday morning. She had a huge fight with her mother and started crying. While her mother was busy preparing her tiffin in the kitchen, she went to the balcony and jumped off. Even though her mother heard a loud noise, she ignored it at first, but when the watchman started shouting, she went to the balcony and found her daughter lying on the compound floor in a pool of blood." Police said that Bhoir's mother is still in a state of trauma, as she can't believe that her daughter killed herself.

Friends to be questioned

Speaking to mid-day, P Bhanushali, police inspector, Kapurbawdi police station, said, "The girl died on the spot after she jumped off the balcony. As the family is in shock, we haven't questioned anybody yet. We will speak to her friends to find out whether she was teased in school, which led her to take the extreme step."

