Thane-The Central Charm

Thane has witnessed a steady growth owing to its seamless connectivity and infrastructural development. No wonder, it has emerged as a lucrative hub for home buyers and the place is witnessing the biggest commercial centers, luxury apartments, and best residential projects in recent times.

Self-sufficient

Thane is well-equipped with multiple facilities which include Educational centers, Entertainment, and Shopping Malls, Health care centers, Gardens and parks, restaurants and many other important factors like seamless connectivity, well-developed physical and social infrastructures, best real estate properties, great business centers, etc.

Hub for home buyers

Previously Thane was a suburban part of Mumbai, but now it is the fastest-growing residential destination on the outskirts of Mumbai. It has a large number of land parcels with open areas giving a great opportunity to investors who want to build up their own business. Thane offers reasonable housing alternative to investors. It has witnessed a vertical growth in most of its locations like Kolshet Road, Pokhran Road, Majiwada Junction, etc.

Today, amongst all the growing suburbs of Mumbai, Thane tops the chart for various real estate developers and investors for construction and procurement purposes.

Over the passing years, Thane has come up with many affordable luxurious and ultra-luxurious segments. In the development of integrated townships, Thane is considered as one of the most preferred hotspots for investments.

'Smart city' status

Thane has been selected as a part of the smart city mission announced by the government in September 2016.

The basic requirement for smart city is that it should provide good infrastructures like water, healthcare, sanitation, clear and easy procedures that will help to run comfortably on commercial processes, attractive investments, easy online services for gaining approvals, and several public security facilities that will help the residents feel happy and secured.

Proposals

Authorities of Thane are mainly focusing on the redevelopment of Thane city. Several projects that will be taken care of involves the supply of interrupted water and electricity, systematic management of wastes, enhancing the transit channels, developing luxurious and affordable residential flats in Thane, providing ample employment opportunities and many more. The huge challenge for the Thane authorities is the redevelopment procedure of 50% existing population of slums.

Rosa Group – A name in Excellence

A decade of commitment to providing quality construction to its customers, ROSA Group has made good of its promise with every new project. With

Founded in 2009, in a world where construction is just about building great structures, all homes built by the ROSA Group are based on the strong belief that ‘Meeting customer expectations is just the first step, surpassing it is our endeavour."

The Vision

The ROSA envisages affecting the next big disruption in Thane’s skyline through innovations in lifestyle infrastructure that stands the test of time. It stands committed to building the smart edifices of tomorrow, today, setting the guidelines of excellence for the city’s realty landscape.

Resourceful

Giving the customers a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle has been the motive behind the quality construction of ROSA GROUP. It is for this reason that the best of machinery, most effective manpower, professional associates and efficient equipment are utilised and constantly upgraded to remain abreast of the trends and technology of the industry.

Transforming Thane

Rosa Group is a construction entity, a pioneering developer of integrated master-planned communities. Little wonder why the Group has transformed the real estate sector in Thane. ROSA’s world-class project development competencies are underlined by its iconic assets in Thane.

As an institution, the Group stands for the same characteristics as its insignia and personifying trust reliability through exceptional performance, on-time delivery and excellent customer service and catering to the needs of the people at all times. The Group has proven itself to be worthy of its ethereal insignia. Over the years, the Group has transformed massive expanses of open and in Thane into residential societies and commercial hubs full of like and splendour.

Exceeding Customers Expectations

Since its inception in 2009, the Rosa group has set its benchmarks much higher than the conventional norms that govern today’s realty landscape. The guiding force transcended from ‘Meeting Customer Demands’ to ‘Delivering beyond their expectations’ setting in motion a brand new level in Customer centricity for Thane’s rapidly growing residential market. With technology, an ally and skilled manpower, a force, we are upgrading and evolving for you every step of the way.

Leading by example

At Rosa Group, there is a constant endeavour to redefine luxury in modern-day residential lifestyles through landmark projects poised to change the way people live and breathe in tomorrow’s Thane.

The Group is bolstered by a rich legacy of uncompromised quality offerings in realty spanning almost a decade, spearheaded by the visionary insights of the founder Mr. Jadgdish Khetwani.

His stoic belief that the skies need to be scaled by towers of unparalleled comfort and pride and making life and style a distinct pleasure for the customers is the driving force behind the standards set by the Group. It is firmly committed in upholding the customer's faith in its ability to realise their dream of owning a home that complements them. The various projects spread across the length and breadth of Thane which includes the likes of Manhattan Oasis, Bell Gardenia, Royale stand testimony to it.

ROSA OASIS

Towering majestically over Ghodbunder Road close to several upcoming flyovers is ROSA OASIS. True to its name, ROSA OASIS symbolises the warm canopy of comfort and convenience created specifically to raise a family’s happiness quotient many degrees higher. Open to the breath-taking vistas of Ghodbunder Road’s natural serenity, Oasis residents will be treated to a daily flow of fragrant energy, rejuvenating them with positivity and renewed inspiration to lead the better life.

ROSA OASIS' stilt + Podium leads up to 20 storeys of architectural magnificence comprising smart apartments designed to exude a sense of grace and pride in the expanse of its spaciousness.

The grandeur of an inviting double height entrance lobby and minimal wastage wide passageways greatly adds value to your living experience.

Located at Patlipada at Hiranandani Estate next to Rosa Royale CHS, Thane, the project of 3 towers has been designed by Suvarna Ghosh. With 2 BHK (696 sq.ft RERA Carpet, spacious flats, there are just 4 flats per floor. The project is ready for possession with OC. It is priced at Rs. 1.19 crores. It has approvals from all major banks.

EXTERNAL AMENITIES include Generator Backup for Common Areas and Elevators, High Speed Elevator, Earthquake resistance structure, Lightings in common areas of Building, Well Equipped Club House, Landscaped Garden Area, Dedicated Children's Play Area, CCTV in the entrance lobby and common areas and Fire Alarm System.

INTERNAL AMENITIES includes Vitrified Premium flooring tiles in all rooms, Aluminium powder coated sliding windows, Internal walls finished gypsum and POP finish with Acrylic Paint.

KITCHEN - Granite platform with stainless steel sink and service platform, Luxury Modular Switches, Sanitary Fixtures, CP Fittings, Security System with video door phone and intercom.

