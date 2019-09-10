Thane: Three injured in Kalwa auto mishap

Three persons were injured after a near-miss between an auto and a car at Kalwa near Thane after both the vehicles fell off the Kharegaon bridge on Tuesday morning. The police said at around 8:45 am, a Bajaj Autorickshaw MH 04 JH 3983 and a Maruti SX4 MH 05 AJ 8456, owned by one Prabhu Ahuja fell off the Kharegaon bridge. The Maruti was being driven by Ahuja's driver Anil Rochani.

The accident led to injuries to three persons, sitting in autorickshaw, including the owner, driver of the auto Vivek Sodhe (32) with injuries on the right hand and back, Mamta Vivek Sodhe (26) with injuries on the head and Digana Vivek Sodhe (3) with injuries on the face and head.

All injured have been shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa and are recuperating.

