Thane: Ulhasnagar labourer beaten to death over Rs 300, say cops

The police, on Tuesday, held 2 persons for murdering a labourer from Ulhasnagar township of Thane district.

On Monday night, Rahul Ratan Ghatge (28) and Bunty Sable (26) allegedly beat up Manoj Hatkar after a heated argument, reports Mumbai Mirror.

According to the police, Ghatge owed Rs 300 to Hatkar for some painting work he had done for him. However, the accused did not clear the dues immediately. The victim would repeatedly ask for the money which agitated the accused and he beat Hatkar to death.

Another man who was present at the scene informed the police and the body was sent for post-mortem. Both Ghatge and Sable have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of IPC by the Hill Line police and the investigation is underway.

