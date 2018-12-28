Thane: Woman involved in three house-breaking thefts arrested

crime

Accused had broken into three houses in Ulhasnagar and Ambernath in Thane district near Mumbai and looted cash, gold and silver worth Rs 13 lakh

Representational picture

A 33-year-old woman involved in three house-breaking thefts in Thane district near Mumbai was arrested in Ambernath, a senior police official said Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Deepak Deoraj Friday said the accused, identified as Shirin Noor Ali Shaikh, had broken into three houses in Ulhasnagar and Ambernath in the district and looted cash, gold and silver totalling Rs 13 lakh. He said that 38 'tola' (a tola is around 10 grams) of gold and over 58 grams of silver had been recovered from her.

"She moved around in a burkha and surveyed locked houses. She then carried out house-breaking thefts mostly between 12 noon and 3 pm," the official said. She was nabbed by Unit IV of the Thane Crime Branch from the Wimco Naka area in Ambernath, he informed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever