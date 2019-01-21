Thane workshop to delve into healthy Mughlai cuisine
Mughlai cuisine is generally perceived as an indulgent one, where calorie-counting isn't given too much thought
Mughlai cuisine is generally perceived as an indulgent one, where calorie-counting isn't given too much thought. A workshop in Thane by Sharan India hopes to debunk the thought by introducing participants to the secrets of enjoying popular Mughlai dishes like methi malai matar, sweet lassi, and navratna korma, without using ingredients like ghee, oil, milk, paneer or butter, hence eliminating the compromise on health.
On: January 24, 11.30 am to 2 pm
At: Tejaswini, 41, Dhanishtha, Tarangan, Service road, Thane West
Call: 9769117747
Cost: Rs 1,800 onwards
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Christmas 2018: Rum and Raisin Cake Recipe