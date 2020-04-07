Thanks to Corona, birthday boy Ram Gopal Varma is all alone in lockdown!

Taking to his Twitter account, Ram Gopal Varma shared an entertaining and eerie video where he revealed how he plans to celebrate his birthday. It's as unique as him. He could be seen sitting in jail that could be nothing but a metaphorical representation of the current lockdown the entire world is going through.

He wrote- "Thanks to Corona i am bringing in my tmrws birthday all alone in lockdown singing happy birthday song to myself please greet me to cheer me." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Thanks to Corona i am bringing in my tmrws birthday all alone in lockdown singing happy birthday song to myself ðÂÂ¢ðÂÂÂðÂÂ«please greet me to cheer meðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/znsfXVsZML — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 6, 2020

Varma has been one of the most exciting filmmakers of Hindi Cinema with an unafraid and unique voice. Right from Raat to Rangeela to Kaun to Satya to Company to Bhoot to Sarkar, the man has redefined the genre of both horror and crime. And today, he continues to be one of the most crackling celebs on social media with a fantastic sense of wit and humour. Happy Birthday to him!

