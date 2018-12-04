Thanks to Twitter, hockey star Samantha meets her painter

other-sports

Sam tweeted this picture and wrote: "Awesome moment today [on Sunday] as I got the opportunity to meet & thank the man who painted the picture of me on the wall in Bhubaneswar, which I spotted this week

Samantha

British Olympic hockey star Samantha 'Sam' Quek, who experienced an emotional moment seeing a portrait of herself on wall during her visit to Bhubaneswar last week, finally met the man who painted it — Rajesh Nath.

She tweeted this picture and wrote: "Awesome moment today [on Sunday] as I got the opportunity to meet & thank the man who painted the picture of me on the wall in Bhubaneswar, which I spotted this week. It was amazing to exchange stories — How surprised I was at seeing it & how surprised he was at meeting the real me!"

Later, she wrote: "This is the amazing thing about social media too... if not for @Twitter it's likely the two of us would never have met #HWC2018 #India." Quek is here as a presenter for the Hockey World Cup.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates