Thanks to Twitter, hockey star Samantha meets her painter

Dec 04, 2018, 11:30 IST | A Correspondent

Sam tweeted this picture and wrote: "Awesome moment today [on Sunday] as I got the opportunity to meet & thank the man who painted the picture of me on the wall in Bhubaneswar, which I spotted this week

Thanks to Twitter, hockey star Samantha meets her painter
Samantha

British Olympic hockey star Samantha 'Sam' Quek, who experienced an emotional moment seeing a portrait of herself on wall during her visit to Bhubaneswar last week, finally met the man who painted it — Rajesh Nath.

She tweeted this picture and wrote: "Awesome moment today [on Sunday] as I got the opportunity to meet & thank the man who painted the picture of me on the wall in Bhubaneswar, which I spotted this week. It was amazing to exchange stories — How surprised I was at seeing it & how surprised he was at meeting the real me!"

Later, she wrote: "This is the amazing thing about social media too... if not for @Twitter it's likely the two of us would never have met #HWC2018 #India." Quek is here as a presenter for the Hockey World Cup.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

hockeysports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

How Mithali Raj changed the face of women's cricket in India

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK