Thappad: Anubhav Sinha strengthens his army against men

Days after mid-day had reported that Anubhav Sinha was set to host multiple screenings of his upcoming drama Thappad — that challenges the gender dynamics in a marriage — mid-day has it that the filmmaker has roped in four contemporaries to take further the discussion on domestic violence. Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta will host the screenings of the Taapsee Pannu starrer in Mumbai, Delhi, Bhopal, and Jaipur respectively.



After a special screening was held for them, Bhardwaj wanted to "own the film along with Anubhav, and [experience] the feeling" of having backed a movie on the subject. Kashyap says, "The movie is based around a simple argument; one that is essential in this country. It is powerful enough to dismantle years of societal patriarchal conditioning. I have not wept through any other film like I did while watching this one. It was healing." Certain that the film will trigger "many conversations" around the subject, Mehta says, "I am proud to present a preview in a city I love, [and for] champions for gender equality." Mishra is glad that "independent filmmakers are supporting each other in making socio-politically charged films."



The director, along will Pannu, will host the film's screening in Lucknow on February 18. Sinha is delighted that "those that I have been inspired by, will introduce Thappad to the audience." The Delhi screening, also on February 18, will be followed by those in Jaipur (February 21), Bhopal (February 20), and Mumbai (February 25).



