Thappad box office collection: Taapsee Pannu starrer collects Rs 2 crores on Tuesday

Anubhav Sinha's Thappad hit the theatres last week and is receiving a phenomenal response from the audience. The movie is charting good numbers at the box office owing to strong word of mouth.

The movie is seeing steady collections at the box office and recorded 2.21 crores on Tuesday bringing the total collections to 19.13 crores. Thappad marks the hattrick of hits given by Anubhav Sinha after Mulk and Article 15. Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie hit the screens on 28th February 2020.

Earlier, Taapsee had urged the viewers to report its second trailer with a gut-wrenching take on the storyline that highlights the nuances of relationships and violence. Not only the earlier asset got a strike for being the most reported but even the disclaimer unit has become a movement with its impactful message- which is not going to stop anytime, with an evident growth in the number of signatures being seen.

