Thappad box office collection: Taapsee Pannu starrer collects Rs 3 crores on first day

The Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha, saw a low-key opening on Friday, its first day of release, in the domestic market despite excellent reviews and positive word of mouth. The film collected 3.07 crores on Day 1.

The makers of Thappad had systematically worked on creating a buzz about the socially relevant and well-crafted film over the past week or so, by screening it for select audiences in Delhi and Mumbai.

The viewers have loved how such a critical topic has gotten light and has been talked about in such a tenacious way. Weekend collections expected to be big due to strong word of mouth and positive media reviews.

Thappad marks the hattrick of hits given by Anubhav Sinha after Mulk and Article 15. The movie also marks the reunion of Taapsee Pannu and Anubahv after Mulk. The on-screen duo has surely created the right noise with such a gut-wrenching storyline.

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie hit the screens on 28th February 2020.

