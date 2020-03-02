Thappad Box-Office: Taapsee Pannu's film has an impressive weekend, collects Rs. 14.66 crores

Tapsee Pannu's impressive run at the box-office continues! 2019 was a fabulous year for her as she had four consecutive successful films- Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal, and Saand Ki Aankh. And 2020 has begun on an equally fantastic note for the actress.

Thappad, the Anubhav Sinha drama that opened in the cinemas on March 6, not only received rave reviews but those reviews and ratings also translated into healthy numbers at the ticket windows. Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh wrote that the film had a healthy weekend and needs to maintain pace during the weekdays.

Take a look:

#Thappad has decent weekend... #Delhi, #NCR, #Mumbai contribute, compensate for the non-performance beyond metros... Healthy growth on Day 3 is a plus... Important to put up respectable numbers on weekdays... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: â¹ 14.66 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

But a film like this needs to be seen beyond box-office collections. Here, what needs to be appreciated is the content and not the collections. Sinha and Pannu are two of the most interesting voices at the movies currently, and we would love to see what they do next.

